Bodies of Britons who died on Thomas Cook holiday to be repatriated next week

The bodies of a British couple who died on a Thomas Cook holiday in Egypt will be repatriated next week, the country’s minister of tourism said. John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, were staying in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada when they died on August 21. Thomas Cook chief executive Peter Fankhauser flew to Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the deaths with prime minister Dr Mostafa Madbouly and minister of tourism Rania Al-Mashat. Following the meeting, Ms Al-Mashat said “detailed autopsies” are being conducted by a team of forensic pathologists. The process is expected to be concluded next week.

The Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada, Egypt Credit: AP

She went on: “When the pathologists have completed their detailed forensic analysis our priority will be, of course, to then contact the Cooper family in England to explain the findings as they, more than anyone, need to know what took away John and Susan. “Their bodies will then be repatriated next week with the Cooper family in England.” A separate investigation led by Egyptian prosecutor Nabil Sadeq is testing food, water and air conditioning at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel, where the couple were based. This will be “robust, thorough and independent”, Ms Al-Mashat insisted. Mr Sadeq has previously said an inspection of the Coopers’ hotel bedroom found no harmful gas emissions or leaks. Ms Al-Mashat added: “It is crucial for everyone involved in the tragic passing away of John and Susan, none more so than the grieving Cooper family, that we get to the bottom of the matter and determine the truth based on evidence.”

