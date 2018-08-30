Boris the bicycle guy

There was a bit of a slap down for Boris Johnson today, and for once it didn’t come from our Prime Minister.

At a press conference with Theresa May in Nairobi, the Kenyan President couldn’t remember his name.

Asked about the fact that no British Prime Minister had visited Kenya in 30 years, President Kenyatta argued that at least “Boris...erm...Boris, Boris...Johnson! The bicycle guy!” had been.