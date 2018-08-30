Boy, 16, arrested under Terror Act after ‘unknown substance’ discovered in raid

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after officers discovered an “unknown substance” during a routine raid, Scotland Yard said.

The teenager was detained on suspicion of “commission, preparation or instigation” of offences under the Terrorism Act after police searched a property in west London on Wednesday morning.

Local officers carried out the raid at about 9.55am and found an imitation firearm and cannabis plants as well as the “unknown substance”, the Metropolitan Police said.