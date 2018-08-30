Calls for Government to change law on bereavement benefits for unmarried couples

The Government is facing calls to change the law on bereavement benefits after a Supreme Court victory for an unmarried mother. Siobhan McLaughlin, 46, was refused the benefit after her partner of 23 years John Adams died from cancer in January 2014 because the couple, who had four children, were not married or in a civil partnership. But, by a majority of four justices to one, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the current law on the allowance is “incompatible” with Human Rights legislation.

Giving the lead judgment, the court’s President Lady Hale said the couple’s children “should not suffer this disadvantage” because their parents chose not to marry. Speaking after the ruling, Ms McLaughlin said: “For me, this case was always about the rights of bereaved children. “I am so delighted that the Supreme Court shared our view that the law as it stands has discriminated against my children. “I hope that my taking and succeeding with this challenge gives others both confidence and courage to continue to challenge the unfairness and inequalities in our laws in Northern Ireland and throughout the UK.”

Siobhan McLaughlin, who has won her legal battle over widowed parent’s allowance Credit: Liam McBurney/PA