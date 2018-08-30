Car manufacturing falls 11% in July

Just over 121,000 cars left production lines, with a fall of 35% in models built for the UK, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The number of cars built in UK factories slumped by 11% last month compared to a year ago, new figures show.

Despite the reduction, the sector remains broadly on track to meet 2018 expectations, said the SMMT.

Just under 955,500 cars were built in the first seven months of the year, down by 16% for the UK market and 1.2% for export.

Model changes, operational adjustments and preparations for new emissions standards affected output last month, said the SMMT.

Chief executive Mike Hawes said: “While the industry is undoubtedly feeling the effects of recent uncertainty in the domestic market, drawing long-term conclusions from monthly snapshots requires a health warning.

“The bigger picture is complex and month by month fluctuations are inevitable as manufacturers manage product cycles, operational changes and the delicate balance of supply and demand from market to market.

“To ensure future growth, we need political and economic clarity at home, and the continuation of beneficial trading arrangements with the EU and other key markets.”