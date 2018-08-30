Chelsea Manning could be barred from entering Australia

US Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning will not be allowed to enter Australia for a speaking tour scheduled to start on Sunday, her tour organiser has said.

Think Inc said it had received a notice of intention from the government to deny Ms Manning entry.

“Which after a little bit of research and speaking to our legal counsel, we understand is potentially an imminent refusal of her visa,” Think Inc director Suzi Jamil told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The group is calling on her supporters to lobby new Immigration Minister David Coleman to allow her into Australia.

Ms Manning was an intelligence analyst for the US Army when she leaked military and diplomatic documents to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.