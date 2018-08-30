Documentary on journalist Marie Colvin tells of Syria death

War photographer Paul Conroy has said he hopes a new documentary which captures the death of journalist Marie Colvin injects a sense of shame into the Syrian regime. The award-winning American reporter was killed in a rocket attack just hours after telling the world that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s army was “simply shelling a city of cold, starving civilians”. In February 2012 Ms Colvin travelled to the Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs with Mr Conroy and Syrian translator Wael al-Omar on an assignment for the Sunday Times. The 56-year-old was killed alongside French photographer Remi Ochlik when a rocket slammed into the ground by the front door of the makeshift media centre, sending shrapnel and splinters tearing through the building.

Marie Colvin with Paul Conroy Credit: Paul Conroy/Dogwoof

In the wake of her death, Ms Colvin’s family launched legal action against the Syrian government, charging it with arranging her death. Mr Conroy said documents have shown they were deliberately targeted. He was speaking ahead of the cinema release of a documentary on September 7 about the fatal artillery attack called Under The Wire, based on his book of the same name. “I hope if any of the Syrian regime ever get to watch it I would love it to inject a sense of shame into them,” the 54-year-old, from Anfield, Liverpool, told the Press Association. “It would be nice to think that for one moment they felt a sense of guilt or a brief flash of humanity where it hurts.” The attack also blasted a large hole in Mr Conroy’s leg and, after 23 operations, he said he has been left with a “massive lump of scar tissue that looks like a shark bite”. It was after leaving hospital that he began to write his book, snatching periods of time from around 3am where he said there was a perfect balance between his pain levels and the amount of morphine coursing through his veins. Writing every day during those hours, often with coffee and a cigarette in hand, Mr Conroy who described the process as “very cathartic”, said he only stopped for a week once he got to the chapter where he would have to write about the death of his friend.

An image from the documentary Credit: Dogwoof