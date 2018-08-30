Dyson plans test track for electric cars at Wiltshire airfield base

Dyson has unveiled plans for a 10-mile test track where its new electric cars will be put through their paces. The track and other facilities at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire are part of a plan by Dyson to start selling electric cars from 2021. The company, which was founded by billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson, bought the disused airfield two years ago and has already renovated two hangars at the 517-acre site.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

That redevelopment cost £84 million and the next phase of the airfield’s development would take Dyson’s total investment to £200 million. About 400 automotive staff are now based at Hullavington and a further three buildings will open in the coming months, offering an additional 161,460 square feet (15,000 square metres) of testing space.

Artist’s impression of Dyson’s new campus at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire Credit: Wilkinson Eyre Architects/PA

Dyson chief executive Jim Rowan said: “Our growing automotive team is now working from Dyson’s state-of-the-art hangars at Hullavington Airfield. “It will quickly become a world-class vehicle-testing campus where we hope to invest £200 million, creating more high-skilled jobs for Britain. “We are now firmly focused on the next stage of our automotive project, strengthening our credentials as a global research and development organisation.”

Inventor Sir James Dyson Credit: Heathcliff O’Malley/PA