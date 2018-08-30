Facebook compounded misery, says father as man admits trolling grieving families

A man has criticised Facebook after a “sick sadist” admitted posting offensive material about his dead 20-year-old daughter. Paul Hind, 38, called Olivia Burt, a Durham University student who died from head injuries after an incident outside the city’s Missoula nightclub in February, a “sex worker” and “prostitute” on the social media site. South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that the defendant, of Westacres in Wark, also doctored an image of the dead woman and posted pictures of children who were “clearly terminally ill” on her Facebook page on April 20. Speaking after Hind had admitted four separate offences of conveying false information which was indecent or grossly offensive, relating to four dead people, Nigel Burt, from Hampshire, said his actions were a “desecration” of his daughter’s memory.

Nigel and Paula Burt said they felt ‘physically sick’ at Paul Hind’s Facebook posts about their dead daughter, Olivia Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Describing how the postings had made him and Ms Burt’s mother, Paula Burt, feel “physically sick”, he said: “The person who carried out this trolling can only be described as a sick sadist who knows that they are adding to our anguish and gets enjoyment out of this. “Even though the Facebook posts have now gone, we keep expecting them to reappear on some other social media platform. “This is causing us continuing anxiety and distress.” Mr Burt added: “We would also like to say that our dealings with Facebook have compounded our misery.” He said the social media giants only tackle individual posts and not “overall trolling”, describing this method as “hopeless”. As well as Ms Burt, Hind also targeted a tribute page for Hannah Witheridge, a 23-year-old who was killed on the Thai island of Koh Tao in 2014. The other counts related to the deaths of Joe Tilley, 24, who was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall in Colombia in May, and 19-year-old Duncan Sim, whose remains were found at West Sands in St Andrews earlier this year.

Paul Hind said he was ‘deeply sorry’ after admitting trolling relatives of young people who died in tragic circumstances Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA