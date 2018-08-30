Fans slam Amazon's 'one-star' US Open coverage

Amazon spent big to secure the right to serve up the US Open tennis to Prime members - but many tennis fans have found fault in the coverage so far. The company forked out a staggering £30 million to show the tournament in the UK on its on-demand service, for which customers pay £7.99 a month or £79 a year. But many viewers have been left unimpressed, with many leaving one-star reviews. Customers complained that they have struggled to find matches and about the inability to record games to watch them later. They have also criticised sparse details about each match - such as who is playing - and the lack of replays.

The majority of viewers were disappointed with the coverage so far. Credit: Amazon

There are no Britons left in the competition as Kyle Edmund, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson were knocked out in the first round. Many hope Amazon will improve its service before day four streams, as last year's winners Rafael Nadal and Sloane Stephens are still in the competition. And Serena and Venus WIlliams are set to face each other for the 30th time on Friday as the tournament reaches the third round. Although fans have already taken to the comments to express their disappointment in the coverage so far with one reviewer calling it: "Really poor start to Prime's live sport investment. "For a company this size, they should know, if you're going to do it, then do it as well or better than those who have been before." Another said: "After all the hype I am bitterly, bitterly disappointed in the Amazon Prime coverage of the US Open Tennis. "Streaming has been trumpeted as the way we would watch television in the future with the ability to watch items at times to suit the viewer, but this is not the case with Amazon coverage of the US Open tennis." The highlight videos currently have an average rating of 1.3 stars out of five, with nearly 90% of fans giving it as little as one-star.

Andy Murray won his first Grand Slam at the US Open in 2012 but has struggled this year since his surgery. Credit: PA