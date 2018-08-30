- ITV Report
Fans slam Amazon's 'one-star' US Open coverage
Amazon spent big to secure the right to serve up the US Open tennis to Prime members - but many tennis fans have found fault in the coverage so far.
The company forked out a staggering £30 million to show the tournament in the UK on its on-demand service, for which customers pay £7.99 a month or £79 a year.
But many viewers have been left unimpressed, with many leaving one-star reviews.
Customers complained that they have struggled to find matches and about the inability to record games to watch them later. They have also criticised sparse details about each match - such as who is playing - and the lack of replays.
There are no Britons left in the competition as Kyle Edmund, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson were knocked out in the first round.
Many hope Amazon will improve its service before day four streams, as last year's winners Rafael Nadal and Sloane Stephens are still in the competition.
And Serena and Venus WIlliams are set to face each other for the 30th time on Friday as the tournament reaches the third round.
Although fans have already taken to the comments to express their disappointment in the coverage so far with one reviewer calling it: "Really poor start to Prime's live sport investment.
"For a company this size, they should know, if you're going to do it, then do it as well or better than those who have been before."
Another said: "After all the hype I am bitterly, bitterly disappointed in the Amazon Prime coverage of the US Open Tennis.
"Streaming has been trumpeted as the way we would watch television in the future with the ability to watch items at times to suit the viewer, but this is not the case with Amazon coverage of the US Open tennis."
The highlight videos currently have an average rating of 1.3 stars out of five, with nearly 90% of fans giving it as little as one-star.
An Amazon spokesperson said:"We are working with customers to address specific issues - we listen to all customer feedback and are continuously working to improve the service."
The company added: "We discovered that the quality level of some streams on day one and early on day two, which was fixed immediately, and the streaming quality instantly improved for those customers."
Andy Murray crashed out of the tournament after losing against Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the second round, as temperatures soared to 36C