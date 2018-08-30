Field resignation a major wake up call, says Labour deputy leader

Frank Field’s resignation should serve as a “major wake up call” to the party, Labour deputy leader Tom Watson has said.

Mr Field made the decision to resign the whip citing the ongoing antisemitism row and a “culture of intolerance, nastiness and intimidation” within the party.

Mr Watson said in a statement Mr Field’s departure was a “serious loss”.

He said: “This is a serious loss to the party and I deeply regret Frank’s decision. It reflects both the deep divisions in the party and the sense of drift engulfing us.

“It is a major wake up call. We cannot afford to lose people of such weight and stature.”