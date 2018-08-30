First ever Beano book sells at auction for £2,700

A rare copy of the first Beano Book, which pre-dates much-loved comic character Dennis the Menace, has sold at auction for almost double its pre-sale estimate.

The annual, published around the outbreak of the Second World War in 1939, had a pre-sale estimate of £1,200 to £1,500 and fetched £2,700 at Keys Fine Art Auctioneers in Aylsham, Norfolk, on Thursday.