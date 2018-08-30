Five things we've learned from PM's trip to Africa

Hello from the Mayfly! Africa's a wrap and we're headed home aboard the PM's plane. While she sips a South African Sauvignon up front (or more likely buries herself in Brexit briefings) I've been pondering what we've learnt from her three day African adventure.

How to do the Maybot

Stamp one leg back and forth and pump those arms! - This is the dance craze sweeping the African continent. The PM gave us all a demo at a school in Cape Town on Tuesday and boy did it get this trip into a swing. She later admitted to me that her moves wouldn't get her on to Strictly, but they sure made it to the top of our news bulletins. Embarrassing or endearing, at least she gave it a go.

It rains investment down in Africa

Prime Minister Theresa May meets Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja, Nigeria. Credit: PA

This trip was also a diplomatic dance as Theresa May tried to woo African nations into trade deals post-Brexit, with the likes of Nigeria forecast to become global superpowers in the coming decades. She promised to make Britain the continent's number one investor among the G7 by 2022. Not thats hard when we're only just behind the USA already, but China's coming up fast behind us and the UK has arguably been slower to recognise Africa's potential.

There are some signs of sharing the common wealth

Prime Minister Theresa May meets South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at DeTuynhuys Presidential Palace in Cape Town. Credit: PA

The PM got an early win when six African nations promised to copy across trade deals they currently have with the EU, applying the same terms to Britain after we've left. That's the first post-Brexit trade pact with any nations so far and on Thursday the Kenyan President said trade could continue without disruption with his country too. But we shouldn't get too excited, Britain's exports to the three countries Theresa May visited this week (South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya) are still only equal to about 2% of the value of our exports to the EU. The trade deal we really need is closer to home.

Kingklip is something you eat

Monkfish Credit: AP

On Tuesday the PM tucked into kingklip with the South African President. "It's a meaty fish which tastes not unlike monkfish", we're told (whatever monkfish tastes like).

Boris is the bicycle guy

The former foreign minister and London Mayor on his signature 'Boris bike'. Credit: PA