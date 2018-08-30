Flanagan opens new Garda HQ in Dublin

Justice minister Charlie Flanagan has officially opened Kevin Street Garda Station in Dublin ahead of new Garda Commissioner Drew Harris’s first day on the job The South Central Headquarters has undergone refurbishment, including new infrastructure for gardai training and development and a prisoner detention facility. The refurbishment is part of continuing investment by the Government in An Garda Siochana. Kevin Street, one of the most historical stations in the country, has had a complete redesign.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Other investments include a target of a 21,000-strong workforce by 2021, and 342 million euro in new ICT equipment. Speaking at the opening, Mr Flanagan congratulated Acting Garda Commissioner Donall O Cualain on his final days in the role and said he had no reservations about the new commissioner, who is due to start on September 3. “I’m satisfied Drew Harris will be an excellent commissioner, he brings a wide range of expertise and experience. “I note that he has been referred to as an outsider – I reject that. He is an experienced policeman, he spent all of his career on police issues. “He is an Irishman, and he has worked closely with An Garda Siochana in his years with the PSNI.”

A legal bid against Drew Harris failed at the High Court Credit: Niall Carson/PA