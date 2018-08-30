Former finance manager admits defrauding £60,000 from Grenfell victim fund

A former finance manager for Kensington and Chelsea Council has admitted defrauding around £60,000 from the Grenfell Tower victim fund. Jenny McDonagh took £62,000 meant for survivors of the tragedy using pre-paid credit cards. She spent the funds on trips to Dubai and Los Angeles, expensive dinners and online gambling. McDonagh, 39, was first arrested on August 1 and used a stolen card again two days later.

MEMORIAL Grenfell Credit: PA Graphics

McDonagh, from Abbey Wood, south-east London, pleaded guilty to two offences of fraud, one of theft and another of concealing criminal property, at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday. Prosecutor Robert Simpson described her as a “serial fraudster” who “lives beyond her means and gambles”. He said she used the stolen funds for a “trip to Dubai, Los Angeles, meals in expensive restaurants, hair appointments and personal luxuries for herself”. He added: “She spent quite a lot of money on online gambling. “She spent £32,000, of which £16,000 was winnings, and lost roughly £16,000 in online gambling.”

Grenfell Tower is now covered in plastic sheeting Credit: Rick Findler/PA