Former teacher appointed as Bishop of Truro

A former comprehensive school teacher has been appointed as the next Bishop of Truro.

The Rev Canon Philip Mounstephen, 59, will become the 16th bishop when he is consecrated later this year.

He is currently the executive leader of the Church Mission Society having been ordained in 1988, and is serving in the Dioceses of Oxford and Southwark. He was also the chaplain of St Michael’s Church in Paris.

Prior to ordination, he taught for four years in a rural comprehensive school in Oxfordshire.