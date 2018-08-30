Frank Field resignation as Labour MP can't be dismissed as insignificant

It's been a long time since Frank Field received so much support from so many of his Labour colleagues.

After a summer of speculation over which Labour MP would walk next, Field has become the unlikely poster boy for self-styled moderates by putting his money where his mouth is - not just joining the chorus of critics lambasting Jeremy Corbyn's handling of the anti-Semitism row, but withdrawing his support for him in Parliament.

His resignation letter is typically pointed: "The leadership is doing nothing substantive to address this erosion of our core values. It saddens me that we are increasingly seen as a racist party."

The Birkenhead MP has never been afraid to walk out of step with his party, whoever is leading it.

He once described Tony Blair as a "...water spider. It skims across the water, but once it’s gone, you can’t tell that it was ever there."

Of Gordon Brown he said he had a "vile temper" and was "unhappy in himself".

He publicly said he felt uncomfortable in Ed Miliband's Labour Party because it wasn't hard-line enough on immigration, but he always stuck it out. A thorn in the side but a thorn on side nonetheless.

Until now.