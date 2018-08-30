Frightened Rabbit and Lulu to perform at Social Bite charity sleep-out

Frightened Rabbit and Lulu are to perform at a charity sleep-out which is taking place across four cities. Frightened Rabbit, whose lead singer Scott Hutchison died in May, said they want to “honour Scott in the best way we know” by playing at the Glasgow event. Eddi Reader and Kyle Falconer have also been added to the line-up. Social Bite aims to raise £6 million from Sleep in the Park 2018 to continue its fight to eradicate homelessness.

Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn at the launch of this year’s Sleep in the Park Credit: Social Bite/PA

It hopes 12,000 people will take part in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee on Saturday December 8 in what has been described as “the world’s biggest simultaneous multi-city sleep-out”. Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, said: “To try and tackle homelessness head-on we’ve got to think big and Sleep in the Park 2018 is Social Bite’s biggest ever campaign. “Sleep in the Park will bring thousands of people together to raise funds so homeless people around Scotland are housed and given the support they need to get back on their feet. “By joining the movement, participants can take part in an incredible night, enjoy some of Scotland’s best bands and know that they’re doing something that will really make a difference. “I would like to thank all of the amazing music acts who are supporting the event, in particular Grant Hutchison and the other members of Frightened Rabbit, whose performance will be incredibly special and poignant.” Last December around 8,000 people braved freezing temperatures to take part in the event in Edinburgh, raising £4 million for the cause. Frightened Rabbit played at Sleep in the Park in 2017 and this year will curate the Glasgow sleep-out in a show billed as Songs of Frightened Rabbit. They will be joined on stage at the Kelvingrove Bandstand by vocalist James Graham, with more performers to be announced in the coming weeks.

Frightened Rabbit playing at Sleep in the Park last year Credit: Social Bite/PA