Hacker George Garofano jailed for role in leaking intimate photos of Jennifer Lawrence and other celebrities

A hacker involved in a scheme that led to intimate photos of celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence being made public has been jailed for eight months.

George Garofano was one of four men arrested in the 2014 “celebgate” hacking scandal that also involved Kirsten Dunst and Kate Upton.

At the time, Lawrence described what happened as a "sex crime" and called for a change in the law.

Garofano, from Connecticut, USA, pleaded guilty earlier this year.

He was involved in a phishing scheme that involved hacking into more than 250 iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and non-celebrities.

Garofano admitted sending emails to victims that appeared to be from security accounts of Apple, asking the victims to send usernames and passwords, or enter them on a third-party website.

He would then use the information to access the victims’ iCloud accounts and steal personal information, including private photos and videos.

In some cases, he traded the usernames or other personal information with other people.

The case began when the FBI investigated the leaked photos of female celebrities in September 2014.

Garofano will have three years of supervised release after his imprisonment and was also ordered to do 60 hours of community service.