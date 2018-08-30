Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to the cameras for first time since Royal wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will feature alongside other Royals in a new documentary about the Queen and the Commonwealth. Credit: PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will feature in a new documentary about the Queen’s role on the world stage. The newlyweds will appear alongside other members of the Royal Family as they build on the Queen’s connections with the countries of the Commonwealth. Harry and Meghan – now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – will embark on their first Commonwealth tour in October when they visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. The Duchess speaks in the ITV documentary, Queen of the World, about her wedding dress and her early interactions with the Commonwealth, which means so much to her grandmother-in-law.

The Commonwealth is thought to be very important to the Queen. Credit: PA

Meghan had the national flowers of all the 53 members of the Commonwealth embroidered into her long veil in May when she married Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. It was more than 70 years after the Queen had the symbols of the then eight Commonwealth countries sewn into her wedding gown. The two-part programme was also given behind the scenes access to film moments with Harry’s brother, Prince William as well as Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Earlier this year, the Queen welcomed the leaders of the Commonwealth countries to a summit in London in what was, in all likelihood, the last time she will act as their host. She has overseen the growth of the Commonwealth which grew from the fall of the British Empire after the Second World War.

The Duchess of Sussex had the national flowers of all 53 Commonwealth members embroidered into her wedding dress veil. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales has now been confirmed as the organisation’s next Head, when he becomes King. The Queen has travelled more widely and met more world leaders than any other Monarch in British history. In fact, by the time of her last overseas visit to Malta in 2015, she had flown the equivalent of 42 times around the globe, taking in 120 different countries. It means her impact on Britain’s standing on the world stage has been a significant one over her 66 year reign. But after giving up international travel, the Queen now hopes her grandchildren, including the newest royal – the Duchess of Sussex, will carry on her work in and with the Commonwealth.