How much caffeine and sugar is in some of the UK's most popular energy drinks?

Children in England are to be banned from buying energy drinks under Government plans. Youngsters in the UK reportedly consume more of the high-caffeine, sugar-loaded drinks than other children in Europe and the habit is harming their health and education, ministers fear. Here is a look at the caffeine and sugar content of some of the leading energy drink brands in the UK.

Monster original - 500ml can

Monster has the equivalent of 13 teaspoons of sugar. Credit: ITV News

Monster Energy has one of the highest caffeine and sugar levels of the drinks surveyed, with 160mg of caffeine in a 500ml can - roughly four times as much as a shot of Espresso. The drink also has the equivalence of 13 teaspoons of sugar.

Sugar content: 55g



Caffeine content: 32mg/100ml

Relentless - 500ml can

Relentless contains six teaspoons of sugar. Credit: ITV News

Relentless energy drink also had the same amount of caffeine in a single 500ml can but contains six teaspoons of sugar, which is more than half an adult's recommended daily amount.

Sugar content: 24g

Caffeine content: 32mg/100ml

Red Bull - 250ml can

Red Bull has the caffeine equivalent of two shots of Espresso Credit: ITV News

Red Bull may give you wings but it might also give you a sugar rush too. Even in a smaller 250ml can, the drink still contains almost seven teaspoons of sugar and has the caffeine equivalent to roughly two shots of Espresso.

Sugar content: 27.5g

Caffeine content: 32mg/100ml

Boost - 250ml can

Boost's sugar content is still a sizeable chunk of an adult's recommended daily amount Credit: ITV News

It may be seen as the cheap energy drink on the shelves in your local shop, but with three teaspoons of sugar per can, it is still a sizeable chunk of an adult's recommended daily amount. With caffeine levels at 30mg per 100ml it is equivalent to roughly two shots of Espresso.