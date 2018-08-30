Astronauts patch air leak at International Space Station

Astronauts have patched a tiny hole that was allowing air to leak from the Russian side of the International Space Station.

Nasa and Russian space officials stressed the six astronauts were in no danger.

The leak was detected on Wednesday night — possibly after a micro-meteorite strike — resulting in a small loss of cabin pressure.

It was traced to a hole about 2 millimetres across in the most recent Soyuz capsule docked at the space station.