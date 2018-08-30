Iran still complying with nuclear deal, UN watchdog says

Iran is continuing to comply with the nuclear deal reached in 2015 with major powers even after the withdrawal of the United States, a United Nations watchdog said.

In a confidential quarterly report distributed to member states, and seen by The Associated Press, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has complied with the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

It says the agency had access to all sites in Iran that it needed to visit and that inspectors confirmed Iran has kept within limits of heavy water and low-enriched uranium stockpiles.