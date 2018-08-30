Kirsty Young to take break from Desert Island Discs due to health issue

Desert Island Discs host Kirsty Young will be stepping away from the Radio 4 show for a “number of months” as she is suffering from a form of fibromyalgia.

Fellow broadcaster Lauren Laverne, 40, is to host the long-running show while Young is away.

Fibromyalgia, also called fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS), is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body, according to the NHS.

Young, 49, said in a statement to the Press Association: “Casting away some of the world’s most fascinating people is a wonderful job – however, I’m having to take some time away from Desert Island Discs as I’m suffering from a form of fibromyalgia.

“I wish Lauren all the very best, I know she will be great. And I very much look forward to getting back to good health and back to work.”