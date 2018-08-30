Mourners remember John McCain at Arizona church service

An estimated 3,500 mourners crowded into an Arizona church on Thursday to remember Senator John McCain, after a motorcade bearing his body made its way past people waving flags and campaign-style signs. Family members watched in silence as uniformed military members removed the Republican senator’s flag-draped coffin from a hearse and carried it into the North Phoenix Baptist church for the commemoration Twenty-four sitting US senators, four former senators and other leaders from Arizona were expected at the service for the maverick politician, former prisoner of war and two-time presidential candidate.

Former vice president Joe Biden gave a tribute Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

Former vice president Joe Biden told the service he thought of John McCain as a brother, with “a lot of family fights”. Biden said the two men got to know each other while making overseas trips together. They would talk about family, politics and international relations. Biden said they were both “cock-eyed optimists”, and they understood it was all about trust and that he would trust John with his life. As the 11-vehicle motorcade with a 17-motorcycle police escort made its way along the eight-mile route, people held signs that read simply “McCain”, and cars on the other side of the road stopped or slowed to a crawl in apparent tribute.

People watch the motorcade carrying the coffin of John McCain Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

A few firefighters saluted from atop a fire engine parked on an overpass as the motorcade passed underneath. One man shouted: “We love you!” McCain died last Saturday of brain cancer aged 81. The crowd in the church stood silently as the coffin was placed before a set of floral arrangements and McCain’s family entered behind.

Jack McCain, left, escorts his mother Cindy McCain, to the service Credit: Ross D. Franklin/AP