Mrs Doyle knits tea cosy for families of serial killers’ victims

Mrs Doyle from Father Ted has lent her support to the families of serial killer Stephen Port’s victims – by knitting a tea cosy.

Actress Pauline McLynn, who starred in the hit TV comedy, has pledged a hand-made woollen as part of a fundraising drive, a campaign spokeswoman said.

As Craggy Island’s pushy housekeeper, Ms McLynn was famed for foisting cups of tea on visiting clergy, with the catchphrase “gwan gwan”.

It is understood Ms McLynn is friends with Mandy Pearson, step-mother of one of Port’s victims, Daniel Whitworth.

The families of three of Port’s victims are trying to raise £10,000 to help fund legal representation at an upcoming inquest into the deaths.

Between June 2014 and September 2015, 43-year-old Port drugged, raped and killed four young men before dumping their bodies near his flat in Barking.