NHS ‘could save £480m’ by cutting use of temporary staff agencies

The NHS could free up £480 million a year to reinvest in services if trusts filled temporary vacancies with workers from a “staff bank” instead of using expensive staffing agencies, a report has said. Temporary employees supplied by agencies, including doctors and nurses, cost on average 20% more than those from the NHS’s staff banks, despite doing the same job. NHS Improvement called on all trusts to take a “bank-first” approach to recruiting temporary staff, and only use agencies as a last resort. It said bank staff tend to come from internal pools of workers who are already employees of the NHS trust and have agreed to work flexible shifts.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

As bank staff generally work within the trust, their use increases the likelihood of a patient being treated by the same healthcare professional throughout their care. The five most expensive locum doctors cost the NHS more than £2 million a year. One agency has been charging up to £480 an hour for one consultant and £200 for a further five, compared with £76.10 which is what the NHS would expect to pay if they came from the trusts’ own banks. More than 150 locum doctors have been working at the same trust for more than two years, with 14 at the same trust for over five years. Almost 340 nurses have been reported as having worked over two years at trusts, it said. The NHS has cut spending on agency workers by £1.2 billion, or a third, since NHS Improvement introduced a cap in 2015.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.