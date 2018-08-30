Number of over-65s needing round-the-clock care to rise to one million by 2035

The number of adults aged 65 and over needing round-the-clock care will rise by over a third to more than one million during the next 20 years, experts have suggested. The number of over-85s requiring 24-hour care will almost double to 446,000 in England by 2035, according to a new modelling study published in The Lancet Public Health. The research, carried out by Newcastle University and the London School of Economics and Political Science, found there will be plenty of people living independent lives, with the number of over-65s living without care needs set to rise to 8.9 million – an increase of more than 60% from 5.5 million in 2015. They predict this increase in independence will be seen mainly in men.

Nevertheless, they said the estimates predict a rise in the number of people living into old age with multiple long-term conditions, with the majority (80%) of older adults with dementia and in need of substantial care in 2035 likely to have two or more other diseases. They said their study highlights the importance of ensuring that health and social care services adapt to the unprecedented needs of an increasing older population with complex care needs, with the authors warning that relying on the informal carers who provide around £57 billion worth of care in the UK is not a sustainable solution.

Professor Carol Jagger, from the Newcastle University Institute for Ageing, said: “The challenge is considerable. “Our study suggests that older spouse carers are increasingly likely to be living with disabilities themselves, resulting in mutual care relationships that are not yet well recognised by existing care policy and practices. “On top of that, extending the retirement age of the UK population is likely to further reduce the informal and unpaid carer pool, who have traditionally provided for older family members. “These constraints will exacerbate pressures on already stretched social care budgets.” The team developed the Population Ageing and Care Simulation (PACSim) model as little research had previously been done on how levels of dependency might change for different generations of older people. PACSim accounts for multiple risk factors for dependence and disability, including a wide range of sociodemographic factors (such as level of education) and health behaviours (for example, smoking status and physical activity), as well as 12 chronic diseases and geriatric conditions including coronary heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, cancer and depression. Using longitudinal data from three large nationally representative studies of adults (aged 35 and older), the study modelled future trends in social care needs for the population aged 65 and older in England between 2015 and 2035, according to varying levels of dependency. Adults were categorised as high dependency if they required 24-hour care, medium dependency if they needed help at regular times daily, low dependency if they required care less than daily and were generally looked after in the community, or independent (without care needs).

