Pakistan police halt march against Dutch cartoon competition

Hard-line Islamists who marched towards Pakistan’s capital to protest against a far-right Dutch lawmaker’s plans to hold a Prophet Mohammed cartoon contest have been stopped by police.

Some 10,000 supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labaik group, which helped Imran Khan to become prime minister following last month’s elections, set out on the march calling on him to cut ties with the Netherlands.

The party’s spokesman, Eijaz Ashrafi, said police halted the march in Jhelum, about 100 miles from the capital, Islamabad. He said the protesters refuse to disperse, and that police will have to “kill us” to stop the march.