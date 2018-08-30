Paraglider says claims he is abusive to public on seafront are lies

A paraglider allegedly intimidating and being abusive to people over the Sussex seafront has branded such complaints “lies”. A man identifying himself as the paraglider denied flying low to annoy people in the area of Bexhill-on-Sea. Police this week appealed for witnesses to support the investigation into reports the man had caused criminal damage, was hostile towards members of the public and had been “generally behaving in an anti-social manner”. But the man, who said he has been paragliding for 25 years, dismissed the complaints.

“I’m a free-flying spirit and I live to fly and fly to live,” he told LBC radio host James O’Brien, who addressed the caller as Paul. Asked if he was intimidating people on the seafront, he laughed and said: “No. I’m just there to fly. “I fly low because I’m a paraglider pilot flying a hill which is exempt from the 500ft rule. Hill-soaring is hill-soaring.” The man uses Galley Hill, Bexhill-on-Sea, as a launch site. Sussex Police’s probe is being carried out in conjunction with the Civil Aviation Authority.

