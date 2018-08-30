Payday lender Wonga collapses into administration

Payday lender Wonga has collapsed into administration, bringing down the curtain on one of Britain’s most controversial loans companies. The firm’s collapse has put 500 jobs at risk and comes hours after it stopped taking new loan applications. Corporate undertakers at Grant Thornton have been appointed to carry out the administration. In a statement, Wonga said that having assessed all options, the board “concluded that it is appropriate to place the businesses into administration.”

Screen grab taken from the home page of Wonga’s website with a message stating the troubled lender has stopped taking new loan applications Credit: Wonga/PA

It added: “Wonga customers can continue to use Wonga services to manage their existing loans but the UK business will not be accepting any new loan applications. Customers can find further information on the website.” On Wednesday, Wonga held emergency talks with the Financial Conduct Authority over the impact of collapse on its existing borrowers, thought to total around 220,000. It is expected that Grant Thornton will now run Wonga’s loan book. Customers were being told by the company that despite the collapse, they are still required to repay any outstanding money. Over the weekend, Wonga said it was “considering all options”, just weeks after shareholders pumped £10 million in a bid to save it from going bust.

