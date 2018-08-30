PM insists Brexit plan will benefit Brussels as well as UK

Theresa May has signalled Britain will stand firm on its Brexit demands in talks with the EU, as the Prime Minister insisted both sides would benefit. Speaking on the final leg of a tour of Africa, Mrs May said the Chequers proposals, which triggered high-profile Cabinet resignations and have received a cool response from Brussels, are good for the EU. The PM said: “Chequers delivers on the Brexit vote. It does it in a way that I believe is good for the UK. “Obviously, we are in negotiations with the European Union, but I believe our proposals are not just good for the UK, but they are good for the EU as well.” Mrs May added the Chequers plan offers economic flexibility, saying: “It ensures that we can maintain a good trading relationship with the EU while having the freedom to negotiate trade deals on our own behalf around the rest of the world.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

At a joint press conference with Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, Mrs May said: “As Britain prepares to leave the European Union, we are committed to a smooth transition that ensures continuity in our trading relationship with Kenya. “We are pursuing, of course, a good deal for trade with the EU once we have left the EU. “But we will be looking to enhance our trade relationships around the rest of the world as well. “Trade isn’t about one country doing better than another country, actually, trade is mutually beneficial.” The comments came after it was reported that French president Emmanuel Macron has softened his stance towards London and is seeking a close post-Brexit relationship.

Emmanuel Macron is believed to be seeking a close partnership post-Brexit Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA