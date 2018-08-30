PM: Plastic bag charge hike moves a step closer

Theresa May will push ahead with plans to double the plastic bag charge, she has confirmed. A charge of 5p is already made for every new carrier bag in supermarkets. Now the cost is set to rise to 10p, despite reports of opposition from Chancellor Philip Hammond. Launching a consultation, the Prime Minister said she would also consider rolling out the 5p bag tax to small retailers, which still supply three billion bags each year.

She said: “We have taken huge strides to improve the environment, and the charge on plastic bags in supermarkets and big retailers has demonstrated the difference we can achieve by making small changes to our everyday habits. “I want to leave a greener, healthier environment for future generations, but with plastic in the sea still set to treble we know we need to do more to better protect our oceans and eliminate this harmful waste.” Speaking from Kenya, Mrs May said the 5p charge had led to 13 billion plastic bags being taken out of circulation in the last two years and seen sales in supermarkets drop by 86%.

