Richard Lochhead to make ministerial return

Richard Lochhead is to return to the Scottish Government’s ministerial team after more than two years away from the front benches.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced her intention to appoint the former rural affairs secretary to be the Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science.

Mr Lochhead, who stepped back from government in 2016 for family reasons, said he was “honoured and privileged” to be asked to rejoin the team.

The role was initially to have been filled by Gillian Martin but Ms Sturgeon dropped the MSP’s ministerial nomination in June following a row over “inappropriate” language in a blog.

The Scottish Government said Mr Lochhead, the SNP MSP for Moray, will be able to undertake some ministerial duties immediately and is expected to be put forward for approval by Parliament next week.