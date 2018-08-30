Sadiq Khan: Londoners welcome to look at bikini-clad blimp of me

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said people are welcome to look at a giant balloon depicting him in a yellow bikini which will fly over Parliament Square this weekend.

Organisers have raised more than £58,000 for the 29ft blimp as part of a campaign seeking to remove Mr Khan from his post.

They claim crime has risen sharply during his time in City Hall and intend to use the inflatable to “demonstrate our unhappiness with him as our mayor of London”.

But Mr Khan appeared relaxed about the stunt, telling ITV London: “If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini they’re welcome to do so – I don’t really think yellow’s my colour though.”

It comes after the London mayor defended the flying of a blimp of Donald Trump over the capital during the US president’s visit last month.