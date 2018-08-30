New Zealand council announces bold plans to ban domestic cats

A small town in New Zealand has announced unusual plans to ban domestic cats in a bid to protect its native wildlife.

In a new "pest management plan," regional council Environment Southland in Omaui has said that when a cat dies, they intend to prevent residents from buying any new feline friends.

The new arrangement would require all domestic cats currently in the area to be microchipped, neutered and registered.

"We are not cat haters," Omaui Landcare Trust leader John Collins told Newshub.

"We'd like to see responsible pet ownership and this really isn't the place for cats."