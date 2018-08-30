- ITV Report
New Zealand council announces bold plans to ban domestic cats
A small town in New Zealand has announced unusual plans to ban domestic cats in a bid to protect its native wildlife.
In a new "pest management plan," regional council Environment Southland in Omaui has said that when a cat dies, they intend to prevent residents from buying any new feline friends.
The new arrangement would require all domestic cats currently in the area to be microchipped, neutered and registered.
"We are not cat haters," Omaui Landcare Trust leader John Collins told Newshub.
"We'd like to see responsible pet ownership and this really isn't the place for cats."
Mr Collins is not the only conservationist holding this opinion.
"So your cat can live out its natural life at Omaui happily doing what it's doing," explained bio-security operations manager Ali Meade.
"But then when it dies, you wouldn't be able to replace it."
The council have already implemented measures to control the number of rodents and possums in the area, but many Omaui locals see this move as a step too far.
"It was an absolute shock to me," said resident Nico Jarvis.
"I feel a bit hoodwinked to be honest."
Officials have argued that there is evidence to suggest cats are preying on native birds, insects and reptiles, causing damage to Omaui's natural landscape.
They added that the increased wildlife would more than make up for the absence of a pet cat.
Residents have until October to register their views on Environment Southland's ban on moggies.