Smart and rollable speakers among first announcements from IFA tech show

New smart and wireless speakers were the biggest announcements on the first day of the IFA technology show in Germany. Audio firms Bang & Olufsen and Bose both unveiled new speaker systems, the former a large circular speaker that can be rolled backward and forward in order to control volume.

Bang & Olufsen’s new Beosound Edge can be rolled to control volume Credit: Bang & Olufsen

The £2,900 Beosound Edge can be positioned on the floor or attached to the wall, but when on the ground its audio can be controlled by rolling it in either direction. Bose positioned its new Home Speaker 500 as an alternative to Apple’s HomePod and Sonos’ line of wireless speakers, claiming it offered better quality audio as well as support for virtual assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa. Annual gadget convention IFA does not open until Friday, but some of the best-known names in technology, including LG, Samsung, and Sony, will showcase their own newest devices for the first time later on Thursday as part of previews ahead of the show. The event is known for its mixture of cutting edge and outlandish new gadgets put on display.

LG’s new wearable CLOi SuitBot Credit: LG