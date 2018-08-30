Some dementia patients in hospital ‘suffering in silence’, study warns

Older hospital patients with dementia may be “suffering in silence” because they are unable to communicate the pain they are in, a new study suggests.

Experts from the Marie Curie Palliative Care Research Department at University College London set out to investigate the link between pain and delirium among people with dementia admitted to hospital.

They said that both pain and delirium are common among dementia patients on hospital wards but these conditions are “often under-diagnosed and under-treated”.

Delirium is a state of acute confusion which can particularly affect older people.

The team set out to examine the dementia severity, delirium and pain levels among 230 dementia patients aged 70 and over admitted to two British hospitals.

They found that almost half (49%) of the patients studied were suffering pain while resting, and delirium developed in 15%.