Sony brings Bravia TV screen technology to latest smartphone

Sony is bringing its Bravia OLED TV technologies to the screen of its new flagship smartphone for the first time. The new Xperia XZ3 has a six-inch display that the tech firm says can now display “more vibrant colours” and higher quality images and video in general by using award-winning TV technology found in the firm’s high-end Bravia TV line. The new phone is also able to upscale content on the screen to high dynamic range (HDR), which can improve resolution as well as the range of colours seen on-screen.

(Sony) Credit: Sony/PA

Smartphones are becoming increasingly common devices to watch entertainment content on, with manufacturers under pressure to provide better quality displays as a result. The XZ3 also includes new forms of artificial intelligence through what Sony calls Side Sense, which enables users to double tap the side of the device to call up a user’s most commonly used apps. In addition, the device features Smart Launch, which automatically unlocks the phone and launches the camera when it detects it is raised horizontally, as if to take a picture. Sony Mobile’s Hideyuki Furumi said: “Our new XZ3 flagship smartphone is not just beautiful to look at, but it’s packed with Sony’s cutting-edge audio and visual technologies, letting you enjoy high-quality content just as the creators intended, for a truly immersive entertainment experience in the palm of your hand.” Alongside the new phone, Sony also unveiled a range of new audio products, including a new flagship version of its 1000X wireless, noise-canceling headphones, and a new portable speaker.

(Sony) Credit: Sony/PA