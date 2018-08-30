- ITV Report
Teenager charged with murder of 16-year-old stab victim
A 17-year-old boy has been been charged with the murder of Daniel Gee-Jamieson in Liverpool.
The 16-year-old was found stabbed in Belle Vale Road, Gateacre, on the night of July 3.
He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.
Daniel’s family said after the tragedy: “Our son did not deserve to die. He had his whole life ahead of him. We loved him more than life.”
On Wednesday, Merseyside Police said detectives had charged a teenager from Gateacre with Daniel’s murder.
He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.