The halogen lightbulb ban: what you need to know

Halogen lightbulbs are about to be relegated to history. Here are the key facts about the ban. What is the ban? From September 1 non-directional halogen lamps, including standard pear or candle-shaped bulbs, will be phased out, after incandescent bulbs went in 2009 and halogen spotlight bulbs, or GU10s, went in 2016. Why are halogen bulbs being banned?

A Philips LED lightbulb. (Philips) Credit: Philips

They are extremely inefficient in their use of electricity. Halogen lamps use around five times the amount of energy of LED lamps. The EU’s ban is part of its commitment to rein in CO2 emissions and reduce its carbon footprint. Do I have to replace all my halogens now? No. The advice is to replace halogens with LEDs as and when the old bulbs expire. Will shops stop selling halogens on September 1? No, they are allowed to continue selling halogens until they run out of existing stock but they are not allowed to order any more from September 1. However consumers who consider bulk buying halogens before they disappear for good have been warned that they are simply throwing money away in energy costs in the long run. Will the LEDs fit existing light sockets?

