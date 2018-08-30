Three members of Windrush generation wrongly deported have died

Three members of the Windrush generation who were wrongly deported to the Caribbean have died, the Jamaican foreign minister has said.

Jamaican authorities revealed the three had died before officials were able to contact them to help them to return the UK.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said the revelation should “shame” the Government and called on the Prime Minister to personally apologise to the affected families.

Kamina Johnson-Smith, the Jamaican foreign minister, described the situation as “unfortunate”.

Ms Johnson-Smith told The Guardian: “We have just received the information that they are dead. We have to find the families.

“There are no mobile numbers on the national registry. You might end up in a community, asking if people know the people who live beside them. It can be quite painstaking. Our team is on it every day.”