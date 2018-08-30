Trump: US could resume ‘bigger than ever’ Korean war games

Donald Trump has said there is no reason to spend a lot of money on war games with South Korea, but warned he could “instantly” relaunch the exercises and they would be “far bigger than ever before”. The US president made the comments in a series of tweets that primarily took aim at China, blaming it for a lack of progress on getting North Korea to end its nuclear programme following the president’s landmark summit with Kim Jong Un in June. But there was also a loaded message for Mr Kim, mixing an expression of goodwill to the North Korean autocrat with an implicit military threat that will add to speculation over the direction of Mr Trump’s attempted rapprochement with a long-time adversary.

“The president believes that his relationship with Kim Jong Un is a very good and warm one, and there is no reason at this time to be spending large amounts of money on joint US-South Korea war games,” Mr Trump said, citing what was presented as a White House statement. “Besides, the president can instantly start the joint exercises again with South Korea, and Japan, if he so chooses. If he does, they will be far bigger than ever before.” Mr Trump caught military leaders by surprise in June when he announced the suspension with the South, “unless and until we see the future negotiation is not going along like it should”. He called the drills costly and provocative. The cancellation was an olive branch to Pyongyang, which has long complained that the exercises were invasion preparations. Often the North has reacted to the exercises with its own demonstrations of military might, including firing a new intermediate-range missile over Japan last year as a countermeasure to the drills.

