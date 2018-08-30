Two men jailed for at least 30 years over shotgun murder

Two young men have been jailed for at least 30 years for the execution-style shooting a “kind and lovable soul”. Khalid Farah, 26, was blasted with a shotgun at close range as he sat in a hire car in the early hours of November 11 last year. He was outside a parade of shops in Lady Margaret Road in Southall, west London, when drug dealer Malique Thompson-Hill, 22, and Jermaine Paul, 23, pulled up in a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan with false number plates. One of the killers, wearing a hood, got out and shot Mr Farah through the car window at point blank range.

Malique Thompson-Hill was one of two men found guilty of murder Credit: Met Police/PA

The victim’s passenger fled the scene on foot, even though he was not the intended target, the court heard. The gunman then fired a second shot at Mr Farah’s chest before speeding off in the Tiguan. Mr Farah suffered massive blood loss and died two hours later in hospital. Later that day, Joshua Folorunso helped to burn out the abandoned getaway car. Following an Old Bailey trial, Thompson-Hill, of Southall, and Paul, of West Drayton, were found guilty of murder. The court heard both men had previous convictions for drugs offences and possessing knives. Judge Sarah Munro QC sentenced them to life with a minimum term of 30 years.

Jermaine Paul was also convicted Credit: Met Police/PA