Landmark ruling grants unmarried mum widowed parent’s benefit

Siobhan McLaughlin with her children Billy and Rebecca Adams. Credit: PA

An unmarried mother has won a Supreme Court battle to access widowed parent's allowance for her bereaved children. Siobhan McLaughlin, 46, was refused the benefit after her partner John Adams died from cancer in January 2014 because the couple - were not married or in a civil partnership. Ms McLaughlin, a special needs classroom assistant from Armoy, Co Antrim, was with her partner John Adams, a groundsman, for 23 years and they had four children – Rebecca, 15, Billy, 16, Lisa, 21, and Stuart, 23. She initially won a case after claiming unlawful discrimination based on her marital status, but the ruling was later overturned by the Court of Appeal. The lead judgment, the court’s President Lady Hale said not every case where an unmarried parent is denied the allowance after the death of their partner will be unlawful.

John Adams, (centre) who died in 2014, with his four children Rebecca, Billy, Lisa and Stuart. Credit: PA

The Supreme Court, by a majority of four justices to one, ruled on Thursday, the current law on the allowance is "incompatible" with Human Rights legislation. Lady Hale said: "The allowance exists because of the responsibilities of the deceased and the survivor towards their children. "Those responsibilities are the same whether or not they are married to or in a civil partnership with one another. "The purpose of the allowance is to diminish the financial loss caused to families with children by the death of a parent. "That loss is the same whether or not the parents are married or in a civil partnership with one another." The court also said it is up to the Government to decide whether or how to change the law.

Siobhan McLaughlin (middle) won her court fight. Credit: PA