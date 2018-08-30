Warehouse fire sends plumes of toxic smoke into sky over Melbourne

A fire at a warehouse in Melbourne has sent huge plumes of toxic smoke into the sky, forcing several schools in the local area to close.

The Melbourne Metropolitan Fire Brigade says that more than 100 firefighters and 30 fire trucks were tackling the blaze using cranes.

Officers stopped the fire from spreading to other buildings, but residents living in nearby suburbs were advised to close their windows and doors to avoid the smoke.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.