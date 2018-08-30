Whither Wonga? The sins of the past have proved fatal

The board have decided Wonga is insolvent and are calling in the administrators.

The truth is that Wonga has been showing signs of distress for some time.

The company has had problems ever since 2015 when the Financial Conduct Authority capped the interest and fees it and other payday lenders were able to charge.

Five years ago Wonga was ascendant. The company had one million customers, was turning over £300 million and sponsoring Premier League football teams.

It was also quickly developing a reputation for exploiting vulnerable borrowers .

The FCA imposed stricter rules, customers and revenue shrivelled and losses began to mount.

Grant Thornton will begin the search for buyer tomorrow, it will have a job on their hands.