Wonga stops taking new loan requests as payday lender heads for collapse

Wonga has stopped taking new loan applications as the struggling payday lender teeters on the brink of collapse. The news comes days after it emerged that the company had lined up Grant Thornton to act as administrator in case the lender’s board decides it cannot be rescued. A statement on its website read: “While it continues to assess its options Wonga has decided to stop taking loan applications. “If you are an existing customer you can continue to use our services to manage your loan.”

On Wednesday, Wonga held emergency talks with the Financial Conduct Authority over the impact of its collapse on existing customers. It is thought the company will make an announcement later on Thursday regarding its future. Investors in Wonga include Balderton Capital, Accel Partners and 83North. Over the weekend, Wonga said it is “considering all options”, just weeks after shareholders pumped in £10 million in a bid to save it from going bust.

Screen grab taken from the home page of Wonga’s website with a message stating the troubled lender has stopped taking new loan applications Credit: Wonga/PA