Should working during commute count as office hours?

People who are regularly using their journeys to "catch up" with work should have their commute counted as time at the office, according to new research.

A project by the University of the West of England in Bristol quizzed 5,000 train passengers to see how they used free Wi-Fi and mobile data.

Their team analysed the use of free Wi-Fi on Chiltern Railways' services between London and Birmingham, and London and Aylesbury.

The researchers found that many train travellers expressed how they consider their commute as time to catch up with work, before or after their traditional working day.