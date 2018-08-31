Apology for families of three dead Windrush migrants

The families of three Windrush migrants who died after they were removed from Britain are to receive a personal apology from the Home Secretary.

Sajid Javid will write to relatives of the three, who were identified as priority cases in the Government’s efforts to “right the wrongs” that occurred as a result of the scandal.

The Home Office said historical reviews into removals and detentions identified 18 people who it is believed could have been wrongfully removed or detained.

A spokeswoman for the department said: “Three of the 18 people have been confirmed as having died.

“The Home Secretary will be writing to the families of the deceased, as well as the other 15 people identified, to offer a personal apology.

“We are working closely with Caribbean High Commissioners and Governments to do this.”